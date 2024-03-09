Report: Patriots, Jets eyed Jerry Jeudy before Browns made trade

The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their offense by acquiring Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Broncos to complete the deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cleveland wasn't the only team that had interest in Jeudy.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the New England Patriots and New York Jets were among the teams that eyed Jeudy before the Broncos and Browns pulled off their trade.

The Browns didn't pay a steep price for Jeudy, but he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be due for a significant raise soon, especially if he has a strong 2024 season.

Jeudy tallied 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Broncos last season. The former first-round pick has never tallied 1,000-plus yards in a single campaign, although he came close in 2022 with 972 yards.

The Patriots have a few ways to upgrade at wide receiver in the coming weeks and months. They could look to free agency to add a veteran like Calvin Ridley or Marquise Brown. The legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday. The Patriots also could take a wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they own two picks in the top 34.

The Patriots had the lowest-scoring offense in the league last year at 13.9 points per game. They won't see significant improvement next season without making substantial upgrades to their wide receiver depth chart.