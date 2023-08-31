Report: Patriots claim ex-Panthers QB Matt Corral off waivers

Have the New England Patriots found their No. 2 quarterback for the 2023 season?

The Patriots claimed former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Corral was waived by Carolina after making its initial 53-man roster.

Source: The #Patriots have claimed former #Panthers QB Matt Corral. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2023

The Panthers originally selected Corral in the third round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Coincidentally, they acquired that pick from the Patriots, who used the picks they received in the deal to draft QB Bailey Zappe and rookie linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.

Corral, 24, starred for Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021. In his final collegiate season, he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and 11 TDs.

Corral didn't play during his rookie NFL season. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in a preseason game against the Patriots.

Patriots didn’t trade for a backup QB, but they’ve claimed one on waivers.



Corral played under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, who spent three years under Nick Saban as the OC at Alabama. Would come as no surprise if he, Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien were able to speak the same language. https://t.co/RR3YuyjP8C — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 31, 2023

The Patriots waived all of their backup QBs -- Zappe, Malik Cunningham, and Trace McSorley -- ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. Zappe and Cunningham rejoined the team via the practice squad, but Jones was the only quarterback listed on the initial 53-man roster.

New England's regular-season opener is less than two weeks away, so it could still opt to elevate Zappe and give Corral time to learn the playbook. Bill Belichick and Co. will have until Sept. 10 to decide whether to roll with Zappe or Corral as Jones' backup.