Report: Patriots claim ex-Panthers QB Matt Corral off waivers

Have the New England Patriots found their No. 2 quarterback for the 2023 season?
The Patriots claimed former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Corral was waived by Carolina after making its initial 53-man roster.
The Panthers originally selected Corral in the third round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Coincidentally, they acquired that pick from the Patriots, who used the picks they received in the deal to draft QB Bailey Zappe and rookie linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.
Corral, 24, starred for Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021. In his final collegiate season, he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and 11 TDs.
Corral didn't play during his rookie NFL season. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in a preseason game against the Patriots.
New England Patriots
The Patriots waived all of their backup QBs -- Zappe, Malik Cunningham, and Trace McSorley -- ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. Zappe and Cunningham rejoined the team via the practice squad, but Jones was the only quarterback listed on the initial 53-man roster.
New England's regular-season opener is less than two weeks away, so it could still opt to elevate Zappe and give Corral time to learn the playbook. Bill Belichick and Co. will have until Sept. 10 to decide whether to roll with Zappe or Corral as Jones' backup.