Latest Christian Gonzalez injury update is bad news for Patriots

Christian Gonzalez arguably has been the New England Patriots' top cornerback this season. Now, they may have to find a way to win without him.

Gonzalez dislocated his right shoulder in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and is "expected to miss some time," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Monday. The rookie cornerback is "undergoing tests to determine further damage," per Howe.

Gonzalez exited the game late in the first quarter after tackling Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on a 5-yard gain. On the very next play, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 20-yard touchdown pass with Gonzalez's replacement, Myles Bryant, in coverage.

The Patriots already are down top cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was inactive for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, and second-year corner Jack Jones, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The injury to Gonzalez -- who just earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors and has exceed the lofty expectations set for him as the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- is another crushing blow for New England's secondary.

Star edge rusher Matthew Judon also is expected to miss time with a biceps injury, per a report, so the Patriots will need other defenders to step up next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they want to avoid falling to 1-4.