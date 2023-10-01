Perry's Stock Watch: Onwenu headlines Pats' o-line woes vs. Cowboys

Self-inflicted wounds have been the theme of the 2023 New England Patriots season through the first four weeks. The offensive line was responsible for some of those unforced errors in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Onwenu accounted for three of them in the first half alone. The right guard committed two false starts and a holding penalty, all of which were consequential for New England.

Onwenu's first false start backed the Patriots' offense inside their own 10-yard line before the strip-sack of Mac Jones that was returned for a Dallas touchdown. The second false start factored into a turnover-on-downs drive, and the holding penalty negated what would have been a 10-yard carry for running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

But Onwenu wasn't the only lineman deserving of blame in the blowout. The entire unit struggled mightily against the Cowboys' fearsome defense. Patriots running backs averaged only 2.3 yards per carry and both Jones and Bailey Zappe were pressured constantly.

The Patriots offensive line's poor performance earned the group a "Stock Down" label in Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 4. See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Deatrich Wise, DE

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Stock Down