Patriots release injured offensive tackle ahead of Week 1

The New England Patriots have parted ways with injured offensive lineman Conor McDermott.

According to our Phil Perry, the Patriots reached an injury settlement with the veteran offensive tackle and released him on Friday. McDermott was placed on season-ending injured reserve with an undisclosed injury last week.

McDermott's departure means he is now free to sign and play with any team, though he must first pass a physical.

The Patriots signed the 30-year-old off the New York Jets' practice squad last November. The 6-foot-8, 305-pounder started in six games and earned a two-year, $3.6 million extension in February.

The Patriots will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Foxboro for Week 1. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.