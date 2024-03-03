Report: Front office execs reveal Mac Jones' expected trade value

With the New England Patriots expected to select a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, as well as sign an additional veteran QB to mentor the rookie via free agency, it's been reported that the team may shop Mac Jones on the trade market.

While the Patriots invested a first-round pick on Jones back in 2021, it is unlikely that New England will receive similar compensation for the Alabama product. According to a new report from the Boston Herald, Jones could only be worth a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick.

"Three front-office executives told the Herald quarterback Mac Jones should fetch around a fifth-round pick in trade talks with other teams," Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald wrote. "Another AFC evaluator suggested the Patriots might be lucky to land a sixth-rounder."

Based on recent reports, it seems that New England's most likely outcome this season regarding the quarterback position will be drafting a rookie QB and signing a veteran QB to either mentor him or start early in the season, with Joe Flacco's name involved in a recent report.

While it still remains unknown which rookie the Patriots could draft at No. 3, the most likely options are either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, with Caleb Williams seemingly locked in at the first pick.

Additionally, New England reportedly has considered trading down in the draft, which would give them an opportunity to select a tier-two QB such as J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix -- both of whom met with the Patriots at the combine -- in addition to selecting another top prospect to fill out other team needs, like a wide receiver or offensive lineman.

While the trade value for Jones may be low, it was also previously reported that the team is not interested in picking up his fifth-year option, meaning the 25-year-old would hit free agency at the end of the 2024 season. At the end of the day, a fifth- or sixth-round pick is better than letting the 2021 Pro-Bowler walk for free.