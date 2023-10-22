Report: Belichick, Patriots agreed to long-term contract in offseason

Bill Belichick has been under fire with the New England Patriots struggling to start the 2023 NFL season.

But according to one NFL insider, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach might not have to worry about his job security.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Belichick "quietly" agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract over the offseason. So, even with the Patriots sitting at 1-5, he isn't expecting owner Robert Kraft to make a change -- at least not during the season.

"Would Robert Kraft make a move mid-season? Would he make a move at all? My understanding is that he would not be inclined to make a move mid-season, but allow me to add some news," Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network.

"Sources say Bill Belichick, during the offseason, quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative multi-year new contract. His contract is one of the most closely held secrets in New England. With that said, I think it's fair to say there was some at least some uncertainty or intrigue surrounding him. Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term. This, at least, adds some context with the Patriots committing to the greatest coach in history long-term."

Speculation about Belichick's job security has increased in recent weeks with the Patriots in a tailspin. He would likely have several suitors if the club did move on. Belichick has 330 wins as a head coach, including the postseason, which is just 17 behind Don Shula for the most all-time.

While Rapoport didn't outright dismiss the possibility that Kraft could fire Belichick, it appears more unlikely with this news.

The Patriots will battle the division rival Bills at home in Week 7, with Patriots Pregame Live beginning Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.