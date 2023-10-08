Perry's Stock Watch: Mac, Pats o-line find new low in loss to Saints

Just when you thought the New England Patriots offense's stock couldn't get any lower, Week 5 happened.

The Patriots were shut out at home by the New Orleans Saints, 34-0. It was the second-worst loss of Bill Belichick's head coaching career, following last week's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Again, Pats quarterback Mac Jones was abysmal. He completed only 10 of his 22 passes for 110 yards and tossed two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe for the second consecutive week.

He didn't get much help from his offensive line, which allowed two sacks and four QB hits altogether. It also failed to get the running game going as Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 45 yards on 16 carries.

Both Jones and the o-line earned "Stock Down" labels in Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 5. See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB

Stock Down