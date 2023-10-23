Those clamoring for the New England Patriots to utilize Demario "Pop" Douglas more often got their wish in Week 7.

Douglas, a sixth-round rookie wide receiver out of Liberty, was a key contributor to the Patriots' upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. He notched four catches for 54 yards and added one carry for 20 yards.

Douglas also drew two penalties and returned a punt for 25 yards. It was the 22-year-old's most impactful performance of the season thus far and showed how useful of a weapon he can be for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense going forward.

Both Douglas and Jones earned "Stock Up" labels on Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 7. They'll look to duplicate their success in another tough divisional matchup next week vs. the Miami Dolphins.

See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Mac Jones, QB

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Demario Douglas, WR

Stock Down