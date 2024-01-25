Patriots' Kayshon Boutte arrested on illegal sports betting charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayson Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana for charges related to online gaming.

Boutte, who played for LSU from 2020 through 2022, is accused of creating a fraudulent online gaming account and using that account to place wagers, including some on LSU football games, while underage, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police. He is being charged with computer fraud (a felony) and gaming prohibited for persons under 21 years old (a misdemeanor).

Here is the Louisiana State Police's statement:

"In July of 2023, Investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division were contacted by an online gambling company regarding sports wagers made by a prohibited person. Investigators learned that former Louisiana State University (LSU) football player, 21-year-old Kayshon Boutte of Baton Rouge, participated in sports gambling from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20 years old. During this period, Boutte used an alias to circumvent the legal age required for placing sports wagers in Louisiana. Between April 6, 2022, and May 7, 2023, the alias account believed to be used by Boutte placed over 8,900 wagers. Of the 8,900 wagers, at least seventeen were on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football games, with at least six of those wagers on LSU football.

"On January 18, 2024, an arrest warrant was signed through the 19th Judicial District Court, charging Boutte with L.R.S. 14:73.5 – Computer Fraud (Felony – One Count) and L.R.S. 27:260 – Gaming Prohibited for Persons Under 21 (Misdemeanor – One Count). On January 25, 2024, Boutte was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on the aforementioned charges. This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming."

The NFL said in a statement it is "aware of the matter but has "no further comment at this time." The Patriots also released a statement Thursday.

"The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University," a team spokesperson said, via MassLive's Mark Daniels. "I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any additional comments at this time."

The Patriots selected Boutte in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He tallied two receptions for 19 yards in five games played as a rookie.