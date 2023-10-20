Patriots vs. Bills Week 7 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots are in the midst of a three-game slide, and they will need to play their best game of the season to stop it from reaching four.

Bill Belichick’s team will welcome the Buffalo Bills to town in a matchup that serves as a reminder of just how much the AFC East has changed over the past few years.

The Patriots are coming off yet another loss, though it was a much closer score compared to their two prior defeats. The team fell by a score of 21-17 as the Las Vegas Raiders tackled Mac Jones in the endzone for a game-sealing safety, sending the Patriots to 1-5 on the year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Now, the Patriots will try to bounce back against a team that has owned them in recent seasons. The Bills have not played their best football over the last two weeks, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and eking out a win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Will the Patriots return to the win column this week, or will they fall further in the standings? Here’s a look at the spread, moneyline and more for the Patriots-Bills contest.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots-Bills Week 7 spread

Oddsmakers don’t love the Patriots’ chances of turning things around against the Bills.

The Patriots (1-5 against the spread in 2023) are listed as eight-point underdogs in Week 7.

Patriots-Bills Week 7 moneyline

The Patriots have +330 odds to pull off the upset, while the Bills are -425 favorites to improve their record to 5-2.

Patriots-Bills Week 7 over/under

Combine the Patriots’ disjointed offense (31st in NFL in points per game) and the Bills’ explosive offense (third in NFL in points per game), and it’s an over/under of 40 points for Sunday’s game.

Patriots-Bills Week 7 passing props

Jones has one win against the Bills in his career, and he only had three passing attempts in that victory. The third-year starter made it through a full game for the first time in three weeks against the Raiders last week, but he still mixed in another indefensible turnover in the loss.

On the other side, Allen and the Bills are 6-1 against the Patriots since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The star QB put together some spectacular performances from Weeks 2-4, but he only led Buffalo to 14 points against the Giants in primetime.

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 180.5

Josh Allen passing yards over/under: 250.5

Patriots-Bills Week 7 rushing outlook

Ezekiel Elliott got his first Patriots touchdown last week against the Raiders. Still, he and Rhamondre Stevenson have yet to break off a run longer than 15 yards across six games.

James Cook has gotten the lion’s share of the carries for the Bills and leads the team with 363 yards on the ground. Allen has also tormented the Patriots using his legs and has three rushing TDs so far in 2023.

Patriots-Bills Week 7 receiving outlook

This could very well be Kendrick Bourne’s final game with the Patriots. He’s coming off a 10-catch, 89-yard performance and is the only Patriots wideout to remotely provide any kind of spark in the passing game through six games. Because of that, he could be an enticing trade candidate if the Patriots decide to start selling.

On the other side, the Patriots will once again face one of the league’s top receivers in Stefon Diggs. The three-time Pro Bowler is among the NFL leaders with 620 receiving yards (third), 49 receptions (tied for third) and five receiving touchdowns (tied for second).

Patriots Week 7 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ players to find the endzone against the Bills: