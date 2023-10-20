NBC Sports Boston's Week 7 picks: Any hope for Pats to cover vs. Bills?

Ted Johnson's perfect marks in Week 6 were good enough to pull him within a half-point of Amina Smith (2-1) for the top spot in the league. You can watch our picks video to get a sense of how confident he's feeling about reclaiming first place. (Note: the interviewer was in no position to push back on Ted's comments given his stature and 0-3 week).

As for Amina, she doesn't sound too concerned.

"Giles, I can't tell you how much I look forward to seeing that email every week where I'm in FIRST PLACE and where I plan to stay," said Smith.

Meanwhile, the Boston Sports Tonight crew (past and present) should never be trusted to share picks, occupying the bottom four spots.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 7 Trends

Can you pay my bills?

As in Bills, Bills, Bills. Destiny's Child. Big hit heading into 8th grade. And also how the panel is feeling about Buffalo -9 at New England. In case you missed it, this is the first time the Patriots are home underdogs by more than seven since 2001 when Tom Brady was making just his eighth career start.

We've got four bets on the Bills (3-3 ATS), and just one on the Patriots (1-5 ATS). Michael Holley is once again the lone representative, but to be fair, Holley's Patriots bet was a winner until Mac Jones took that safety against the Raiders last week.

You're gonna hear me roar

As in louder than a Lion. Katy Perry. Big hit in 2013. And also how three of our folks are betting with Detroit +3 at Baltimore.

This is an intriguing matchup of two teams that have been good to bettors this year, with the Lions at 5-1 ATS and the Ravens at 4-2 ATS. The Ravens will be fresh off a trip to London where they nearly blew a cover against the Titans. Baltimore receives no support from the panel.

The Will Smith Bowl

"Party in the city where the heat is on" versus "West Philadelphia, born and raised". Popular songs of the 90's representing the most popular -- and anticipated -- game of the weekend. Miami +2.5 at Philadelphia.

The Dolphins (5-1 ATS) are underdogs for the third time this season (covered WK 1 at LAC; didn't cover at BUF). The Eagles (3-2-1 ATS) are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Jets. Philly has been favored in every game this season, but this is the shortest line of the year for them.

We've got three bets on the Eagles and two on the Dolphins.

Other one-sided action

Is there any pop connection to the Chiefs? ... Anyways, three bets on KC -5.5 and just one (yours truly) on the Chargers. And three Seahawks -7.5 backers as they host the Cardinals (good luck, Phil).

Can't touch this