Patriots troll NFL Network after Week 7 predictions go wrong

The New England Patriots kept the receipts.

All of NFL Network's experts picked the Bills to beat the Patriots in Sunday's Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Eight of the 10 game predictions had the Bills winning by double digits, including one person who predicted Buffalo earning a 38-4 victory.

After the Patriots earned a thrilling 29-25 victory thanks to a late fourth-quarter comeback led by quarterback Mac Jones, the team trolled NFL Network on social media.

sure about that? pic.twitter.com/PfNDE0XFI6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2023

In fairness to the fine folks at NFL Network, pretty much everyone was picking the Bills to beat the Patriots on Sunday. New England had lost its previous three games by a combined score of 93-20, and the offense looked brutal during that stretch.

The offense, remarkably, had its best game of the season against the Bills. It scored a season-high 29 points, and Jones played mistake-free football with two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

The Patriots will have another chance to prove the doubters wrong in Week 8 when they travel to Miami to play the rival Dolphins. The Dolphins are 10.5-point favorites at some sportsbooks right now, making them a larger favorite than the Bills were entering Week 7.