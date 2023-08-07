FOXBORO -- The Patriots had to cope with the elements during Monday's practice, but they were still able to accomplish quite a bit. It was a fully-padded session that featured one-on-one periods, 11-on-11 work in front of NFL officials, and some game prep ahead of their first preseason exhibition with the Houston Texans later this week.

Here's who stood out to us...

Stock Up

Kayshon Boutte

The Play of the Day goes to the sixth-rounder out of LSU, who has made several impressive grabs over the course of the last week. Running to his left along the back of the end zone, Malik Cunningham floated a pass in his direction that sailed high and behind Boutte. No problem. Boutte leaped and reached back with one hand to reel in the highlight-reel reception.

Body control appears to be Boutte's strength. He's clearly pretty comfortable leaving his feet and coming down in bounds with possession. Whether it's toe-tappers along the sideline or diving grabs on wayward passes, Boutte is opening eyes. It's not necessarily with outstanding speed or quickness, but lately when there's a ball in his vicinity? He's catching it.

Christian Barmore

The Philly kid looked like one of his football idols during one-on-one periods early in the practice. After engaging in some hand-fighting with guard Kody Russey for a moment, Barmore hit Russey with a "hump" move -- famously one of Reggie White's go-to moves -- to lift Russey off his feet. Barmore watched YouTube clips of the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame defensive lineman when learning how to play the game so that particular move was years in the making.

Barmore also had an overpowering rep on James Ferentz during 11-on-11 work later in the practice.

Deatrich Wise

Monday's practice was the kind of workout where the pass rush was so effective that multiple names are worthy of mentioning. Wise gets the nod here as he finished the practice strong with two "sacks" in five snaps during a red-zone period. He won from the inside on rookie Atonio Mafi and later cut up the middle of the offensive line again to get in Mac Jones' face. Wise also blew past rookie Sidy Sow for a breezy win in one-on-ones.

Davon Godchaux, Daniel Ekuale, Lawrence Guy (twice), Josh Uche, Sam Roberts, and Matt Judon all recorded sacks in the practice as well.

Marcus Jones

The second-year corner out of Houston has had an up-and-down camp in coverage, but on Monday the arrow was pointing up. He broke up a pass intended for Tyquan Thornton that appeared to be thrown well behind its intended target over the middle of the field by Bailey Zappe. Jones later picked off Zappe deep down the field when Raleigh Webb was targeted. (Guy would've likely sacked Zappe on the throw.)

Nick Folk

Really solid day from the veteran kicker on Monday. Despite on-and-off rain -- the precipitation picked up significantly by the end of the practice -- Folk went 5-for-6 on his field goal attempts and made one from 50 yards out. His one miss came from 47 yards away. But for Folk, whose leg doesn't have the juice that rookie Chad Ryland's does, a day like Monday is a reminder that he's still very accurate -- even in difficult conditions.

Trent Brown

Worth mentioning Brown here as he upped his participation level a tad on Monday. He had his helmet and shoulder pads on, and he took part in a few drills. He did not, however, participate in any of the competitive 11-on-11 periods. He said after the session that he's been dealing with an injury and trying to get that right before getting back out there for full-speed work.

Stock Down

Conor McDermott

McDermott put together a strong one-on-one rep against rookie edge defender Keion White, but later in 11-on-11 work he was called for a hold against Ronnie Perkins and he appeared to lose ground to Josh Uche on a bull rush. The line picked up two holds, a false start, and an ineligible receiver downfield penalty from Land Clark's officiating crew. Those weren't all on McDermott, but the combination of the holding penalty and a pressure or two coming off his side of the line lands him here.

Sidy Sow

It was a tough day at tackle for the rookie fourth-rounder. Sow -- who played the vast majority of his collegiate career at guard -- lost two consecutive reps to Perkins and DeMarcus Mitchell in the one-on-one period. Later in the same period he had a losing rep against veteran Deatrich Wise.

Tyquan Thornton

The second-year wideout simply hasn't made much of an impact in these camp practices. Monday's workout was a difficult one for anyone in the passing game given the conditions. But he had an opportunity at a touchdown catch and appeared to let a Bailey Zappe pass get into his body for an incompletion. It was difficult to tell if Shaun Wade got his hand on the football, but Wade was close in coverage. After two straight passes batted at the line by Anfernee Jennings, Zappe's group could've used a highlight-reel grab but Thornton couldn't finish it off.