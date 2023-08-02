FOXBORO – When you’re watching a practice, you need to stay mindful of tempo and level of competitiveness.
Personally, nothing drives me batcrap more than stats reported when the defense isn’t even TRYING. If they’re not trying, it doesn’t count.
I’m sharing this because I had to keep double-checking Wednesday that the Patriots defense was actually trying to stop the offense. Because RARELY (if ever) in the past year have the Patriots done whatever they wanted to against their defense. They did that Wednesday. When the defense was trying to stop them. It was pleasantly jarring to watch.
Whether it was Demario Douglas “mossing” Marcus Jones with a ridiculous catch in 1-on-1s, DeVante Parker bullying Christian Gonzalez with a high-point catch at the goal line, Kendrick Bourne getting separation all day, Kayshon Boutte showing up positively for the first time, or JuJu Smith-Schuster scoring on a leaping toe-tap touchdown off a well-schemed play from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, this practice was a glass of water in the desert.
A slew of offensive players had excellent days in this fully-padded practice. Smith-Shuster was one of them and he spoke after practice about red zone production which, last week, was unsteady.
“(It was good to see) that spark in our offense and having (productive) plays especially down in the red zone,” he said. “There’s a big difference between putting up three points versus seven points. It was nice that we were able to put some touchdowns in today.
“It takes time,” he added. “There’s always room to improve. I would say the past few weeks we were installing new plays and now to be able to go out there and know what we know and master it, we’re stacking days. In the next few weeks, we have to keep dialing in and mastering things.”
Mac Jones had his second straight seamless practice. And the third-year quarterback let his enthusiasm show after several big plays.
“That dude, he’s a spark,” said Smith-Schuster. “He’s the spark to our offense. It starts with him and we all kind of just feed off it. And once that’s going, from the O-line to the running backs and receivers and tight ends, we’re all just pouring in. When he’s having fun, we’re having fun and the confidence is through the roof.”
The giddiness of Jones was infectious.
“During training camp we have long hours of meetings and coming out here for practice in the heat with pads on, you gotta enjoy it,” said Smith-Schuster. “You’re gonna have days when you feel blah. And when you do have those days, you need guys around you to keep that energy so it’s nice everyone in that circle is able to lift everyone up.”
As we detailed on Tuesday, it looks like the work offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s doing has helped the offense reclaim its identity after last year’s lost season. The addition of O’Brien helped clinch Smith-Schuster’s decision to come to New England.
“When they got OB, it was kinda like a no-brainer just because I know how this system is and how it works and how he works the offense,” he said. “(Bill) Belichick being how he is as a head coach and to bring OB In and Mike (Gesicki) and all these other key pieces it was kinda like ‘Wow’ it was a great fit for me. (O’Brien) is a smart OC. I love his coaching style and he’s one of the guys that you want to play hard for because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot. It’s nice.”
What they wore
The Patriots were in full pads for the second time. This was their seventh practice of training camp.
Attendance
Left guard Cole Strange was out of practice again after injuring his left leg Monday. Matthew Judon, Trent Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson were all limited participants, adjourning to the lower field where conditioning and rehab work is done out of view of reporters. Stevenson indicated he’s out of action due to load management.
Tyquan Thornton and Matthew Slater both missed their first practices. Safety Brad Hawkins, tight end Scotty Washington and OL Chasen Hines also headed down to the lower field early in practice all missed their second practices after being dinged Monday. Running back Ty Montgomery and linebacker Terez Hall, injured last Thursday, were held out. Right guard Mike Onwenu, safety Cody Davis and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson all remained on the shelf.
Former Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli and PGA star Keegan Bradley were among those watching practice. Pioli was there for NFL Network. Bradley, who’ll be in Memphis next week for the first round of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, attended the Beyonce concert Tuesday night and stuck around to watch practice. He’s a Patriots junkie.
Of particular note
- After the first half-hour of practice was spent on the customary individual and positional drills, the Patriots got into 1-on-1 competitions for the first time in camp. Wideouts, TEs and backs ran routes against defenders (the advantage is decidedly in favor of the offense in these drills) while linebackers and defensive linemen try to beat offensive linemen in pass-rush work.
- The most spectacular catch in 1-on-1s was made by rookie Demario Douglas who made a leaping snag of a downfield throw over Marcus Jones. Mac Jones dropped a perfect deep throw in to wideout/special teamer Raleigh Webb on a stop-and-go route. Rookie Kayshon Boutte had a nice route that beat fellow rookie Christian Gonzalez.
- Rookie Keion White sparkled on a couple of pass rush reps, one against OL Bill Murray. Murray, who’s been working in place of Onwenu at right guard, was dropped to the second team on Wednesday. Rookie Atonio Mafi replaced him while second-year lineman Cody Russey went to left guard.
- At the end of 1-on-1s, there was some jawing between the DBs and wideouts which seemed to elicit a reaction from cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. A small scrum ensued.
- In the first session of 11-on-11s, Jones hit Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Mac Strong and J.J. Taylor on consecutive reps.
- When Bailey Zappe came in, he made a beautiful anticipation throw to wideout Tre Nixon down the sideline that gained about 25 yards.
- The next round of 11-on-11 (with Styx’ "Renegade" playing at high volume) saw Jones begin with a dumpoff to Strong before finding Mike Gesicki on a slant and an inside run. Jones was forced to scramble and buy time in the pocket on one rep and threw deep downfield to DeVante Parker who split the coverage of Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. Jones overthrew him. Boutte made a nice sliding catch on the sideline from Jones as well
- One player who showed up frequently Wednesday was tight end Anthony Firkser who is ostensibly the team’s third tight end.
- Rookie Marte Mapu had two pass breakups including one very athletic play on a crossing pattern when he showed his reach and timing to bat away a pass well outside his frame.
- Nick Folk was the first kicker up after the Patriots scored red zone touchdowns and banged through the PATs.
- The team concluded practice with 11-on-11, half-speed, two-minute work which could be a precursor to full-speed hurry-up work on Thursday.