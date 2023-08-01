FOXBORO – After donning the pads for the first time in training camp, the Patriots were back in shells on Tuesday for a quick practice that went from 9:45 a.m. to about 11:20 a.m.

The Patriots toggled between padded and non-padded practices early in camp last year as well in a seeming effort to make sure there’s recovery time after taking their first dip in the physicality pool.

My biggest takeaway from Tuesday? The “Teapot” isn’t even on simmer. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who earned the nickname Teapot for his penchant for getting hot and loud really fast, is pretty damn placid right now.

And that’s telling. Because even though Mac Jones wound up with decent completion numbers on Tuesday, the offense still hasn’t found a consistent rhythm in which the ball is coming out on time every time and positive plays are being strung together.

Jones established in his first five practices two years ago that he knows what he’s looking at. So the hesitation, in my opinion, is less on confusion and more on an inability to find open receivers. Which seems discouraging. At least to me. But O’Brien and head coach Bill Belichick register very, very little disappointment, irritation or anger when plays go awry.

As opposed to last summer when Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Belichick would post up together behind the offense and there was a steady stream of instruction pouring forth, O’Brien stands closer to the sideline. He radios in a play. Watches it unfold, often getting up on tiptoes to see the result and expressionlessly looks down at his call sheet and moves to the next play.

The most significant emotion I saw expressed was when a free rusher broke up a Bailey Zappe throw to the flat. O’Brien did a half spin, flailed his arms and yelled “Goddammit!” Other than that he barely changes expression.

“He’s great,” said tight end Hunter Henry when I asked about O’Brien. “He’s been awesome. I’m learning a lot and he’s learning a lot about us.”

Right tackle Conor McDermott also raved about the smoothness of the offensive operation under O’Brien and the feeling of confidence that’s infusing the group even if the results aren’t jaw-dropping.

Who wasn't there?

For the second straight day, left tackle Trent Brown was a non-participant in the team practice. He was out there at the start but retired to the lower field for conditioning work. Since Brown is such an enigmatic player – able to speedily go from dominant to haphazard to unavailable – his availability bears watching.

Second-year left guard Cole Strange, who tweaked his left knee on Monday, was also out there as a non-participant. It won’t be a shock if he misses additional days considering his initial reaction to the injury on Monday. Looked like it hurt.

Right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Calvin Anderson still haven’t hit the field. Asked when he expects Anderson to return from the illness he’s listed as having, Bill Belichick pointed out that he does not have a crystal ball.

Other guys who had Monday tweaks -- WR Jalen Hurd, safety Brad Hawkins and OL Chasen Hines -- missed practice. Montgomery and Hall have been down since a collision last Thursday.

Rookie OL Jake Andrews returned to practice and OL Bill Murray was out there as well after getting dinged on the last play of Monday’s practice. Matt Judon appeared to take a few more reps than he did Monday.

What they did