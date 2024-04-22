The New England Patriots bolstered their tight end depth ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of former Cincinnati Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilcox, 27, has spent the last three seasons with Cincinnati. The Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2020.

Through 48 regular-season games (nine starts), Wilcox has amassed 29 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder caught nine passes for 56 yards in 17 games (four starts) last season.

Wilcox projects to slot in behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper on the Patriots' tight end depth chart.