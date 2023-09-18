Patriots release two reserve QBs after Week 2

The New England Patriots announced Monday they have parted ways with two of their reserve quarterbacks.

Former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Matt Corral, who New England claimed on Aug. 31, was waived. The 24-year-old had been on the exempt/left squad list after leaving the team without notice.

Book signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 13. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick was released, leaving the Patriots without a third QB heading into Week 3.

Patriots release two players: https://t.co/e4eQXuVZpz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2023

There are now two open spots on the Patriots' practice squad.

Quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham remains on the p-squad, but the Patriots likely will still look to add a more polished signal-caller sometime in the next week. For now, Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe are the only true QBs in Foxboro.

The Patriots will look to earn their first win of the campaign when they visit the New York Jets next Sunday.