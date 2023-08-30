Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster

The New England Patriots' practice squad is getting extra attention this year because of the quarterbacks who are on it.

The Patriots currently have just one QB -- starter Mac Jones -- on their 53-man roster. They reportedly prefer to acquire a veteran to be the backup quarterback, although the options on the free agent market aren't very appealing.

New England waived quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, and they both cleared Wednesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Zappe had offers from seven teams but decided to return to the Patriots as a practice squad player. Cunningham also is being added to the practice squad.

Teams typically don't carry two quarterbacks on the practice squad, but the Patriots aren't the most conventional team when it comes to roster building.

Who else will join Zappe and Cunningham?

Here's an updated list of the players signed to the Patriots practice squad: