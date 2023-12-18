Patriots place Cole Strange on season-ending IR

Cole Strange's second NFL season has come to an unceremonious end.

The New England Patriots placed their 2022 first-round draft pick on season-ending injured reserve on Monday. The move was expected after Strange had to be carted off the field with a devastating knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots place OL Cole Strange on injured reserve: https://t.co/WssHXngSw5 pic.twitter.com/AE3jx9EK0D — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 18, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick heaped praise on Strange on Monday morning.

“The more he’s been able to stay on the field, the better he’s gotten," Belichick told reporters. "I think he’s played better through the more recent weeks of the season. He missed quite a bit of time there early in the year in training camp, which slowed him down. But, I think he’s been playing his best football lately.”

With Strange sidelined, rookie Atonio Mafi is expected to take over at left guard for the rest of the Patriots' season. New England wraps up its nightmare 2023 campaign with games against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.