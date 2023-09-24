Patriots get last laugh after Jets DC mocks ‘Do Your Job' philosophy

"Do my job -- is that good enough? F--- no," New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told his team in the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

With a 15-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, the Patriots did their job and got the win, with most of the credit going to their defensive efforts. The Patriots highlighted their win with a post on X, seemingly mocking Ulbrich's quote from Hard Knocks.

Do Your Job.



Is that good enough? pic.twitter.com/WtH6pdauXc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2023

Although the Patriots struggled to get much going against Ulbrich's defense, scoring only 13 points, they did find success in their running game.

In his postgame press conference, Patriots center David Andrews emphasized how pleased he was with the offensive line for its protection of quarterback Mac Jones, its run blocking, and its ability to not allow any turnovers. The Patriots ran the ball for 157 yards on 3.9 yards per carry while Jones took zero sacks.

One standout performance in the running game was the emergence of Ezekiel Elliott. On 16 carries, Elliott ran for 80 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Lead back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 59 yards on 19 attempts, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon did his job late in the fourth quarter with a game-clinching safety, putting the Patriots up 15-10 and giving them possession with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

The Patriots go into a Week 4 matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys, where they will look to even out their record to 2-2.