Trending
New England Patriots

Patriots-Eagles injury report: Three offensive linemen limited Wednesday

The Patriots are dealing with several injuries ahead of Week 1.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The first injury reports for Sunday's Week 1 game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were released Wednesday, and the home team has plenty of players listed.

The Patriots offensive line was a focal point for all the wrong reasons during training camp and the preseason, and injuries were a huge reason for that. Those concerns remain ahead of the season opener.

There are three starting offensive linemen on the Patriots injury report, including left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Cole Strange and right guard Mike Onwenu. Strange and Onwenu didn't practice much during camp because of injuries.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry 2 hours ago

These two X-factors are key to Patriots exceeding 2023 expectations

Jalen Hurts 4 hours ago

How Jalen Hurts can expose one of Patriots defense's biggest weaknesses

Tom Brady 4 hours ago

New details about Patriots' Tom Brady ceremony in Week 1 revealed

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. DeVante Parker also was limited with a knee issue.

The Eagles' injury report was pretty clean. The only player listed is cornerback Josh Jobe, who was limited Wednesday due to illness.

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.

New England Patriots (0-0)

Did not participate

  • No players listed

Limited participation

  • OT Trent Brown - Illness
  • CB Jack Jones - Hamstring
  • OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle
  • WR DeVante Parker - Knee
  • G Cole Strange - Knee

Full participation

  • No players listed

Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Did not participate

  • No players listed

Limited participation

  • CB Josh Jobe - Illness

Full participation

  • No players listed
Our Patriot's insider Phil A. Perry breaks down the Patriots schedule, and has them going 9-8 in the regular season. Chris Gasper joins BST with Felger and Holley to discuss Phil's prediction and make their own.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsTrent BrownPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us