New details about Patriots' Tom Brady ceremony in Week 1 revealed

We've known since May that the New England Patriots plan to honor Tom Brady when they host the Philadelphia Eagles during their Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium. Actual details of the event have been hard to come by, though.

We got a little preview on Wednesday.

Kraft Sports & Entertainment COO Jim Nolan was interviewed on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" show and he revealed the ceremony will be held at halftime.

"What I can say is it's going to be a halftime ceremony, just so fans know," Nolan explained. "We would anticipate the fans seeing him somewhere on the field pregame. That's about all I have for you guys today."

Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan joins Zolak and Bertrand to discuss Tom Brady's return to New England for the Patriots' season opener

The Patriots haven't announced any other special guests for the ceremony, but Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" earlier this week that "Everybody’s coming to town. A lot of the guys are coming in." Based on those comments, we might see several of Brady's former teammates in Foxboro this weekend.

Brady has never been to Gillette Stadium as a fan before. He played in Foxboro for 20 seasons from 2000 through 2019 and won six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots. The legendary QB returned to Gillette Stadium as a visitor in 2021 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was his last appearance.

"Everyone here is really excited to have Tom back," Nolan said. "We didn't have a chance to give him a fitting farewell when he left New England. We're excited for our fans to express their appreciation of Tom on Sunday."