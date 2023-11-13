Trending

New England Patriots

Patriots claim ex-Jaguars RB off waivers

Hasty replaces cornerback Jack Jones on New England's 53-man roster.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots quickly filled the vacant roster spot left by cornerback Jack Jones' departure.

Running back JaMycal Hasty was claimed off waivers and signed to the 53-man roster on Monday, per the NFL wire. He takes Jones' spot on New England's roster just hours after the 2022 fourth-round draft pick was waived by the team.

Hasty, 27, originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Niners, tallying 55 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games.

Before the 2022 season, Hasty was waived by San Francisco and claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars the next day. He amassed 46 carries for 194 yards and two TDs in 20 games as Jacksonville's reserve running back, including three games this season before being waived on Saturday.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have been the Patriots' primary running backs through 10 games this season. Hasty will serve as a depth piece behind them and could also have a role on special teams.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsJaMycal Hasty
