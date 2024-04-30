Red Sox trade addition exits debut with team due to injury

The Boston Red Sox can't catch a break in the injury department.

After losing first baseman Triston Casas to a rib injury, the Red Sox acquired veteran Garrett Cooper from the Chicago Cubs to replace him. Casas was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Cooper on the roster.

Cooper made his Red Sox debut Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. He lasted five innings before suffering an injury of his own.

In the bottom of the fifth, Giants reliever Sean Hjelle hit Cooper in the right wrist with a 94.8 mph fastball. The 33-year-old first baseman was removed from the game with what the team called a "right wrist contusion." He was replaced by Bobby Dalbec.

Cooper exited after his third plate appearance. He was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in his first two at-bats.

In 12 games for the Cubs, Cooper went 10-for-37 (.270) with one homer, six RBIs, and a .774 OPS. Chicago designated the 2022 All-Star for assignment on Tuesday.

It's unclear how much time Cooper will miss, but injuries have become all too common for the Red Sox over the first month of the 2024 season. They also lost shortstop Trevor Story for the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Other notable players to miss time due to injury this season include Rafael Devers, Tyler O'Neill, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock.