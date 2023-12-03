Pats-Chargers ticket prices sum up sad state of New England's season

Unsurprisingly, fans had little interest in sitting through Sunday's New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers game at a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium.

Tickets for the Week 13 matchup were virtually being given away in the hour leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. A to Z Sports' Sophie Weller posted a screenshot of the ticket prices on Ticketmaster a half-hour before game time and they reached as low as just $5.00.

UPDATE: Just over 30 minutes to go, and it is now down to $5 for lower bowl https://t.co/8nK15hyD9F pic.twitter.com/f7s5qOVO3y — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) December 3, 2023

The Patriots are in tank mode at 2-9 on the season and the Chargers aren't faring much better at 4-7. The quality of the two teams is enough to convince fans to skip the trek to Gillette Stadium, but it wasn't the only reason for the wildly low ticket prices.

Rather than deal with the combination of rain and chilly temperatures in Foxboro, many fans opted to watch the game from the comfort of their homes or find something else to do with their Sunday. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance and shared a photo of the empty seats just before kickoff.

About five minutes from kickoff. Horrible weather. Rainy and 44 degrees. Far from full. pic.twitter.com/itFmBroB5q — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 3, 2023

Those who skipped Sunday's game missed the return of Zappe Mania. With Mac Jones being relegated to scout team duties, Bailey Zappe took over as the Patriots' starting quarterback.

The Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh for "Thursday Night Football" in Week 14, then return home to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. In yet another new low for New England, the Pats-Chiefs matchup was flexed out of Monday Night Football and will now be played Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.