Patriots CB jabs Stefon Diggs after big win vs. Bills

The New England Patriots pulled off an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as quarterback Mac Jones came through with a game-winning drive. That was the highlight, but the defense's performance in the Week 7 showdown shouldn't be overlooked.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers set the tone by picking off Josh Allen on the Bills' first offensive play. From there, the secondary kept Allen in check specifically by limiting his go-to weapon, Stefon Diggs.

Diggs entered with at least 100 receiving yards in all but one game this season. Pats cornerback Jack Jones, who made his season debut after being activated from injured reserve, was asked to share his thoughts on the Bills' star wide receiver after Sunday's game.

“How many yards did he get?" Jones answered, per NESN's Zack Cox. "He wasn’t a problem for us.”

Diggs, meanwhile, declined to speak with reporters.

To answer Jones' question, Diggs caught six of his 12 targets for a season-low 58 yards. He entered halftime with only one catch for six yards. He did notch a touchdown, but he was nowhere near as effective as he's been all year.

Making the feat even more impressive for the Pats defense is it was without rookie first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4. It also has been without versatile defensive back Marcus Jones in all seven games so far this year.

Jack Jones and the Patriots secondary will be tested again next Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins, who boast two stud wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.