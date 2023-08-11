Where Patriots currently stand in Ezekiel Elliott sweepstakes, per report

Training camps are a few weeks old and many teams already have played one preseason game. Preparation for the 2023 NFL regular season is in full swing, and yet a couple notable running backs remain unsigned on the free agent market.

One of them is Ezekiel Elliott.

The former Dallas Cowboys star met with the Patriots two weeks ago, and it reportedly went "really well." But the 28-year-old veteran is still looking for a home.

Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal reported Friday that the Patriots are still among the teams with interest in signing Elliott, and that money remains a key issue.

"Per league sources, there are several teams that remain in the mix to sign free agent running Ezekiel Elliott, including the Patriots," Giardi wrote. "So what’s taking so long? Money. Shocking, right? Zeke would like more of it. The teams interested in his services would prefer to pay the bare minimum, including one, I’m told, that wants to sign the veteran RB post-week 1 so the contract is not guaranteed.

"So now Elliott waits, knowing that a potential injury, or continued disintegration of relationships between the Colts and Jonathan Taylor or Raiders and Josh Jacobs could spur a more lucrative filled opportunity."

Rhamondre Stevenson had a breakout season in 2022 and he should get the majority of touches at the running back position again in 2023. Decreasing his workload a little bit would help him stay fresh all the way through the end of the regular season and any potential playoff games. The best way to do that is by bringing in another veteran running back who can excel in specific situations, whether that's third down, pass-catching, pass blocking, short yardage, etc.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry actually included Elliott on his latest 53-man roster projection after Thursday night's preseason opener. Perry wasn't impressed with second-year running back Kevin Harris' performance against the Houston Texans.

"Kevin Harris doesn't look like a true No. 2," Perry wrote Friday morning. "The Patriots need someone they can trust to take real work right away. Someone who can wiggle forward in short-yardage situations. Someone with a little bit of juice to get to holes at the line of scrimmage quickly. Harris doesn't appear to be that kind of back. Ezekiel Elliott might be."

The Patriots have a little more than $17 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap. They have plenty of money for Elliott and a need at his position. Whether they're willing to pay for his services remains to be seen, though. Not only would he upgrade their depth and talent in the backfield, signing Elliott would keep him away from a rival. That alone is almost worth making the move.