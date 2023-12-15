NBC Sports Boston's Week 15 picks: A chance for Pats amid Chiefs' struggles?

It was an absolute brutal Week 14 for our group, which featured one person who had a winning week: Michael Holley. He went 2-1.

Overall, we were an abysmal 8-22. Be that as it may, John Tomase is still your leader, followed by Ted Johnson and Amina Smith.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 15 Trends

Are Chiefs dysfunctional enough to give Patriots hope?

If you told me that Kansas City was only laying -7.5 against the Patriots a couple weeks ago, I'd jump all over the Chiefs. But most of us are staying away following New England's third win of the season. Or more appropriately, KC's second-straight loss.

It should be noted that the Patriots went from +10.5 down to +7.5, which means the market has been backing New England. And the last time New England was a home dog of more than a touchdown? They beat the Bills outright in Week 7

In any event, Tomase and Tom E. Curran are on the Chiefs while Phil Perry is the lone Patriots backer.

Are the Bills back?

Following their dramatic Week 14 win over the Chiefs, the Bills once again are locked into the biggest game of the week as they host the Cowboys.

Buffalo (5-8 ATS) is a short favorite against a Cowboys team that's coming off a dominant win over the Eagles. Dallas is a league best 9-4 ATS but just 3-3 on the road. And as much as the Bills have struggled at times this season, they're still 5-2 at home.

We've got FOUR on the Bills at -2 and TWO on the Cowboys at +2.

Lopsided action on 49ers, Colts

San Francisco (7-6 ATS) is a 12-point road favorite at Arizona (7-6 ATS).

As dominant as the 49ers have looked, the Cardinals have been sneaky good at covering the number since Kyler Murray's return. They're 3-1 ATS with Murray and all of those lines were inside seven points. SF is 2-2 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

We've got three backers on the 49ers and none on the Cardinals.

Indianapolis (8-5 ATS) has been one of the most profitable teams but last week suffered a 20-point setback to the Bengals. Still, the Colts are 4-0 ATS as favorites and they are once again short favorites as they host the Steelers.

Perhaps the bigger reason that three from our group are backing the Colts is because they're just fading Mitch Trubisku. And who could blame them?

Curran stands strong as the lone Pittsburgh backer.

Games we're too afraid to touch