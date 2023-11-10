NBC Sports Boston's Week 10 picks: Are Patriots officially finished?

No change atop the leaderboard as Ted Johnson, John Tomase and Amina Smith all went 2-1 in Week 9.

But Trenni Casey and Phil Perry were able to gain a game after putting together 3-0 weeks. Overall, the group went 20-10.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 10 Trends

Patrioten sind am ende

"Patriots are finished." At least that seems to be the sentiment, as half our group is taking the Colts -2 over the Patriots in Germany.

At 4-5, Indy still has a chance at making the playoffs. New England, meanwhile, continues to disappoint even when favored. The Patriots are 1-2 ATS as favorites and a whopping 1-5 ATS as underdogs.

It's also worth noting that the preseason line had the Patriots at -4 to -5 for this matchup.

Big, split matchup

The Browns are +6.5 as they roll into Baltimore to take on a Ravens team that's won four straight and could very well be 9-0 this season.

CLE (4-3-1 ATS) was crushed by BAL (6-3 ATS) in the first meeting when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was thrust into his first NFL start.

We've got three bets on the Browns and three on the Ravens. And it's worth noting that Amina Smith likes Cleveland on the moneyline, which you can get at +240.

Burrow's back

And we're getting lopsided action on Cincinnati, as they're -6.5 at home against the Texans. Cincy has won four straight and covered four straight.

Houston (4-4 ATS) is coming off an impressive comeback win over Tampa Bay. We've got three bets on the Bengals and none on C.J. Stroud's Texans.

Games we're too afraid to touch