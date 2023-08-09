FOXBORO -- For the second straight practice, Mac Jones was on the run. But on Tuesday it was for a different reason.

As the Patriots prepped for Thursday night's exhibition with the Texans, Mac Jones -- the Patriots' unwavering top quarterback since camp began -- played on the scout team. He and his offensive teammates took the huddle with assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein showing them cards of which Texans calls to run at the line of scrimmage. The idea, as is the case for any scout-team signal-caller, was to give the defense a glimpse of what they may see under the lights.

Part of that glimpse included some zone-read handoffs that led to Jones sprinting around the corner and down the field in order to carry out the illusion that he may have kept the football. Call it a little extra cardio for the Patriots passer.

There were still moments when Jones was on the move and it wasn't by design. He was pressured twice by Sam Roberts off the left edge -- where Trent Brown was taking some snaps -- and he had another scramble-drill completion while doing his best impersonation of Houston rookie passer C.J. Stroud.

And even when Jones and the top offensive options in New England did some real red-zone work -- not of the scout-team variety -- he was pressured. Matthew Judon raced him to the edge (pulling up and mock diving in Jones' direction before getting too close) on one snap that was a bit reminiscent of what Jones faced 24 hours earlier.

What made Monday's practice a difficult one for Jones and his offensive teammates was that consistent pressure seemed to make it a challenge to get into a rhythm. While the offensive line and its ability to protect Jones remains a concern, it likely won't be a concern on Thursday.

Based on the scout-team reps Jones took Tuesday, and based on the extensive work Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham received under center in practice, odds are they'll get some time and Jones will sit. Jones did not play in the preseason opener last summer.

Even Bill Belichick told us that there likely will be vets who won't start or get much time Thursday.

"Like all the NFL [opening] games," he said. "Yup."

Number crunching

In the scout-team session, Jones went 4-for-5 but took what would have been three sacks. His most impressive completion was during a scramble-drill situation when he found Tyquan Thornton coming back across the middle for a leaping grab. He had a deep shot to Kendrick Bourne broken up by Jack Jones. The pass sailed down the middle of the field and presented Bourne with a one-on-one jump-ball situation that was won by the second-year cornerback.

In the red zone period where Jones was able to work with regulars and against defensive regulars in competitive 11-on-11 work, he went 2-for-2 with touchdowns to Mike Gesicki and Rhamondre Stevenson. (He was also pressured into scrambling for a few yards on one rep.)

Jones' completion to Stevenson didn't look like much but it came in the face of pressure, off his back foot, on a pass that was floated up and over a defender. Jones ran to Stevenson to celebrate after the fact.

The Gesicki catch was one of the best to this point in camp. You can get all the details in our latest Stock Watch piece. If Jones feels comfortable throwing it up to Gesicki in the red zone, even when he's covered, they could end up making real improvements on their woeful red-zone percentage from a season ago.

That's part of the reason Gesicki was brought in. And it looks like Jones is comfortable leaning on his new target in some uncomfortable spots.

Two-minute drilling

At the end of practice, with defenders not necessarily playing through the ball, Jones went 3-for-4. Once again, his lone incompletion came on a deep shot. This time it was Gesicki who was targeted. Jones threw it off his back foot because a blitzing Kyle Dugger was quickly closing down any space Jones had to step into his throw. Jones put a little too much on it and flung it long.

Jones' best completion in the two-minute period was under pressure (again) to Hunter Henry, who snared the quick out route with one hand. One more note about this one: Nice work from the offensive line against a defensive front made up of several dynamic pass-rushers in Judon, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Josh Uche and Ja'Whaun Bentley. Jones' protection gave him just enough time to get off a throw.

Time to cram

The expectation for Thursday night is that Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley will get the bulk of the reps, but it wouldn't be shocking to see some Malik Cunningham behind center as well.

Though Cunningham has played primarily receiver during the spring and summer practices witnessed by reporters, he's still listed as a quarterback on the depth chart. And he saw nine more 11-on-11 reps on Tuesday after getting some quarterback work in on Monday.

Cunningham clearly has the athleticism to be used as the centerpiece of a designed quarterback running game (something Bill O'Brien had some experience with during his time in Houston). But he also hit on four of his five pass attempts. His incompletion flew a little behind Raleigh Webb, but otherwise he got it out on time to short-area receivers Tre Nixon and Pierre Strong.

There's a lot on Cunningham's plate right now. He's still working at receiver and on special teams. And now his quarterback duties appear to be picking up to a degree. It's no surprise to one of his veteran teammates that he's been able to stay afloat through it all.

"He's done a great job," Hunter Henry said. "He comes to work every single day and does anything that anybody asks. That's what you want in a young guy. Quarterback, receiver, doing everything, special teams. He's working hard, coming in and just doing his job every single day and executing well."