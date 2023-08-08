FOXBORO – The Patriots eased into “game week” mode on Tuesday with their final practice before Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans.
Working out in full pads in the 12th practice of training camp, most of the Patriots' front-line players stepped aside as the backups got the bulk of the work. That’s an indicator that the Patriots will operate in the opener as they did last year: Little to no work for the starters.
Attendance
Missing from the workout were the same three players who have yet to hit the field: Calvin Anderson, Michael Onwenu, and Cody Davis. Offensive linemen Bill Murray and Cole Strange, running back Ty Montgomery, corner Jonathan Jones, and newly-re-acquired defensive end Trey Flowers also were held out. Matthew Slater returned after missing three practices.
What they did
- The Patriots’ practice led off with 1-on-1s. Among the big guys, David Andrews had the best rep for the offense by stoning Christian Barmore. Defensive winners included Josh Uche, who bent around Conor McDermott like a turtle. Keion White then beat McDermott inside while Kody Russey had a nice rep on Lawrence Guy.
- Among the receivers and defensive backs, Demario Douglas vaporized Myles Bryant.
- Segueing into 11-on-11s, Bailey Zappe worked as the first quarterback behind an offensive line that had only one presumed starter on it (McDermott).
- Tyquan Thornton, Douglas, Johnny Lumpkin, Tre Nixon, and Kayshon Boutte all practiced like they’ll be getting a lot of reps Thursday.
- Trace McSorley and UDFA Malik Cunningham also took turns leading the offense.
- On the neighboring field, Mac Jones led 7-on-7s with the front-line backs and receivers.
- Douglas and Boutte both took reps during punt return work. Douglas had a muff and took a lap for his error. Marcus Jones and Kyle Dugger also returned kicks.
- Near the end of 11-on-11, Mac Jones ran the scout team offense off of cards. Trent Brown participated with the offense during that period.
- Jones had a long downfield throw to Kendrick Bourne broken up by Jack Jones.
- Cunningham got plenty of work under center toward the end of practice, which could lead to a fun fourth quarter with the dual-threat quarterback under center.
- The starters did take a few real reps in 11-on-11, working in the low red zone. Mac Jones had touchdown throws to Stevenson and Mike Gesicki, who made a ridiculous one-handed catch at the back of the end zone. He’s made two remarkable catches this week.
- Zappe got uneven protection for his 11-on-11 reps and took two sacks.
- Chad Ryland buried two field goals from about 43 and 48 yards away.
- Practice concluded with a hurry-up session during which Hunter Henry made a gorgeous one-handed pluck.
- CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn was on hand and did a lengthy interview with Mac Jones after the workout.