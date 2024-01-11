Mac Jones reacts to Bill Belichick parting ways with Patriots

After a tough season that led to his benching, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has chimed in on the news that the team and head coach Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles.

“Coach Belichick has made such a big impact on my life," the third-year quarterback wrote Thursday evening in a post on Instagram. "I grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL and that dream grew even stronger after I watched Coach Belichick and the Patriots win the Super Bowl in my hometown. My dream to play in the NFL came true when I was drafted to the Patriots organization and I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach."

The Patriots selected Jones, an Alabama product, with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Securing the starting job in his rookie season, Jones earned himself a Pro Bowl nod, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns -- both still career highs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Unfortunately, Jones regressed in his sophomore season, with things only getting worse for his third year. Under Belichick, Jones led the Patriots to a 2-9 start to the 2023 season, throwing for just 2,120 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ultimately, Belichick made the tough call to send Jones to the bench in favor of Bailey Zappe.

"Coach Belichick has impacted me and so many other players in immeasurable ways," Jones added of his now-former coach. "I wish Coach Belichick and his family continued success in the future. #ForeverNE.”

Jones found himself dragged by fans and the media after his benching, but according to teammates, he never let it affect his work ethic in a negative light. Instead, the 25-year-old QB hit the weight room, watched more film, and started to prepare for whatever opportunity lies ahead.

While going through a hard time in his career, going into the final game of the season as a third-stringer, Jones decided to be grateful for his time with one of the greatest coaches of all time, choosing to remember all the good Belichick did for him during his career.