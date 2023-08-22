Jonathan Taylor odds: Three AFC teams among favorites to land Colts RB

The Indianapolis Colts have given star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade with another NFL team, creating a fresh round of speculation and rumors over his future.

Taylor had ankle surgery in January, and he's currently on the PUP list. There's still a chance he plays Week 1 depending on how this situation plays out with the Colts.

Which teams could be in the mix to acquire Taylor via trade? A bunch in the AFC, including one of the New England Patriots' biggest rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins reportedly are expected to explore a trade for Taylor, which makes sense considering Miami's running back depth chart is headlined by Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Those guys are solid players, but neither is close to Taylor's level.

The Dolphins are actually the betting favorites to land Taylor. They are one of three AFC franchises in the top four of DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for Taylor's next team (as of Tuesday morning).

The Broncos are a logical landing spot for Taylor, too, considering Javonte Williams is still working his way back from ACL surgery and might not factor much into Denver's offense to begin the season. The Ravens are an intriguing option as well. An offense with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and Taylor would be a nightmare for opposing run defenses.

Taylor ran for 861 yards with four touchdowns, along with 28 receptions for 143 yards in 11 games last season. His breakout came in 2021 when he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 360 yards and two receiving touchdowns that season.

Taylor is a fantastic player when healthy, and he should be plenty motivated to perform at a high level entering the last year of his contract with free agency on the horizon.

The AFC is absolutely loaded with quality teams, and the AFC East is the best division in the sport. The conference would become even more formidable if Taylor goes to a contender like the Dolphins or Ravens.