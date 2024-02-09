Jerod Mayo gets his wish as Dont'a Hightower joins Patriots as LBs coach

Dont'a Hightower and Jerod Mayo are two of the best linebackers to ever play for the New England Patriots and spent four seasons as teammates from 2012 through 2015.

Now they are reunited as coaches on the Patriots' staff.

Mayo replaced Bill Belichick as the franchise's head coach last month, and he has been busy building out his staff over the last few weeks. His latest hire is sure to excite both the players and fans.

Hightower is joining the Patriots as their new linebackers coach, his agency revealed Friday on X.

The hiring of Hightower is not a surprise when you consider Mayo told reporters in April of 2023 that if he ever became a head coach somewhere, he would make an effort to bring Hightower onto his staff.

“I think Hightower would be a phenomenal coach,” Mayo said at the time. “So, we’ll see. When I get a chance to run my own ship, I’ll try to recruit him.”

Mayo and Hightower are two of the smartest players ever to play for Belichick. They have the football IQ and passion for the game required to be effective coaches.

Hightower should command the respect of the players immediately. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion with a highlight reel of clutch postseason plays that rivals anyone who's ever played the position.

Hightower will work with new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, who was promoted to the role last month after spending the last four years as the Patriots' defensive line coach.