How Mac Jones answered question about wanting ‘fresh start'

New England Patriots fans might be ready to move on from Mac Jones after his latest dud, but is Jones ready to move on from New England?

The third-year quarterback was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the fourth time this season after throwing two interceptions in the first half of Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants. Yet again, the Patriots will spend the week leading up to their next matchup without a clearcut starting QB.

At this point, does Jones even want to continue as New England's starting signal-caller? With the Pats' terrible 2-9 season only getting worse with each week, WEEI’s "Jones & Mego with Arcand" asked him whether he would prefer a fresh start.

“I mean, I’m good right now,” he answered. “I really want to be the quarterback here. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback in the NFL, and specifically for the Patriots. Like I said, I’ve got a lot of room to grow and everything, and I’m going to just continue to work hard and do all the things I can to put myself in a position to have success.”

Jones was also asked point blank if he's the Patriots' starting quarterback going forward.

“Look, you always ask me,” he replied. “The biggest thing for me is that’s a result. I’m going to focus on the process this week. I’m focused on competing and getting better, and that’s all I’ve ever done in any sport. I know if I do that, we’ll be in good hands.

“So that’s something I need to focus on, as always, and I do have confidence in myself, and I have confidence in the guys around me.”

It's been a disastrous season for Jones, but Bill Belichick is receiving a fair share of the blame pie for putting the former Pro Bowler in a precarious spot. Several sources expressed to our Patriots insider Phil Perry prior to Week 12 that Belichick's handling of the QB situation has been questionable. Barring any surprises, it doesn't appear the longtime head coach will change his ways ahead of next Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jones, Zappe, and Malik Cunningham are the only QB options currently on New England's roster. Zappe has yet to start a game this season while Cunningham, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, played just six snaps (four as a wide receiver) in one appearance.