Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters is intriguing option for Patriots

The New England Patriots are in need of more depth and talent at offensive tackle.

Injuries to the offensive line have been an issue in training camp, and right tackle is a position of particular concern. Sidy Sow started there in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He played just OK. Conor McDermott started in that spot in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans and really struggled. He was unable to play against the Packers due to injury. Riley Reiff is another option at right tackle, as is Michael Onwenu, but he hasn't played a single snap in camp as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

Trent Brown is the starting left tackle, but he wasn't a full participant in camp early on, and the only reps he's had during the preseason came in the first quarter versus the Packers. If Brown were to miss any games due to injury -- he played just 14 in 2020 and 2021 combined -- the Patriots would not have any great options on the depth chart at left tackle.

Adding an offensive tackle would be a great idea, and one free agent who might make sense is Jason Peters.

The future Hall of Famer has been one of the NFL's premier left tackles for most of his career. Peters wants to play during the 2023 season despite being 41 years old. He's no longer a top-tier player, but the Patriots could use someone with his experience.

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season. Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

Peters played 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season and 15 matchups for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He allowed only one sack in 235 offensive snaps in 2022.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was asked Monday about the toughest players he's ever played against, and he mentioned Peters.

"He's so strong," Judon said on WEEI's "Gresh and Fauria" show. "When I went against him, it was my rookie year, and he had just grabbed me on a pass-rush move. Like two-hand grabbed me. And then he was like, 'We just gonna chill out for this play.' There was nothing I could do. I think at that point he had been in the league and he was one of the best tackles for a long time. It was when he was on Philly."

Peters would be worth adding to the Patriots roster as a depth player who can fill in at the tackle spots when needed and be a great resource for the younger offensive linemen. He's not elite anymore, but the Patriots need help at tackle and there aren't many great options available.