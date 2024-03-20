Perry: Drake Maye is the ‘best QB prospect' in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's seemingly becoming more likely that the New England Patriots will select UNC's quarterback Drake Maye -- and according to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, that's good news.

Perry, joined by Trenni Casey and Andy Hart on the latest episode of Early Edition, discussed why Maye could be the best option for the Patriots at No. 3.

"Drake Maye is the best quarterback prospect in this year's class," Perry said. "And I might even say that (LSU quarterback) Jayden Daniels is the better player right now -- but in terms of a quarterback prospect -- the better player right now doesn't make you the best prospect."

While Daniels has climbed up the draft boards in recent weeks, seemingly moving up to the No. 2 spot on most, Perry believes that Maye will be a better fit for the Patriots long term. At 21 years old -- two years younger than Daniels -- Maye's age allows for him to sit under a veteran QB for a season or two to continue to learn and develop, which was reported to be New England's plan all along.

"The best prospect factors in upside, factors in ceiling, factors in development," Perry added. "Drake Maye is 21 years old. He has the height, he has the athleticism, he has the ability to throw off platform -- all of these things make him a better prospect than Jayden Daniels. If you had to play a game tomorrow, Jayden Daniels gives you a better chance to win -- but that's not what the draft is about."

Phil Perry breaks down why he believes that Drake Maye is the 'best QB prospect' in this year's NFL Draft and why he would take him ahead of both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Despite his numbers slightly dropping from 2022 to 2023, Maye still managed to put up 3,608 yards on a 63.3 percent completion rate, finding the endzone 24 times to his nine interceptions. While Daniels' stats across the board were better -- throwing for 3,812 yards on a 72.2 percent completion rate for 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions -- Perry believes Maye's ceiling remains higher thanks to his age and size, being both younger and bigger than Daniels.

"The draft is about taking someone that you can build your team around, especially with the No. 3 overall pick, especially with this quarterback position, and I start with the physical ability," Perry continued on. "When you look at the best quarterbacks in today's game -- big guys who can throw on the move with rocket arms."

Looking at the rest of New England's roster, it appears unlikely it will contend next season. With that said, Perry is insinuating that there is no need to take the player who may be better now -- Daniels -- if they have a lower ceiling. The Patriots are in a rebuilding phase, and Maye with his young age and NFL-ready size gives New England the best shot at building for the future.

"Drake Maye is the better quarterback prospect and he would be my first choice -- not only over Jayden Daniels, but over Caleb Williams as well," Perry concluded.

The Patriots could select their future franchise QB on April 25 when the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit.