McCourty: ‘Nothing good' about Patricia running Pats offense

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that putting Matt Patricia in charge of the New England Patriots offense last season was a mistake. The Patricia-Joe Judge tandem has taken most of the blame for the unit's dysfunctional 2022 campaign, and rightfully so.

Still, you'll rarely hear Patriots players or coaches single out Patricia or Judge as the source of the offense's struggles. But if former Patriots safety Devin McCourty's recent comments are any indication, the Patriots locker room is relieved the Patricia experiment is over.

McCourty, who retired after the 2022 season, opened up about Patricia coaching the offense during his Wednesday appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

“That wasn’t a good thing. There was nothing good about that,” McCourty said. “I think a lot of people talk about the season, but from training camp, there was nothing good about that.

“… He’s a really good football coach and a defensive mind, and that’s what he is,” he added. “That’s where he’s made his living in the NFL. So, he’s gonna get back to doing that [in Philadelphia]. … But yeah, I think everybody in New England and even Matty P is happy that whole experiment is over, and he’s back to doing what he loves doing, coaching ball and talking defense.”

Patricia was McCourty and the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012-17, helping New England to two Super Bowl titles and three appearances in that span. Now a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, Patricia will be tasked with limiting Mac Jones and the Patriots offense in Week 1.

Sunday's Patriots-Eagles matchup at Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.