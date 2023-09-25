Derek Carr injury: Saints QB's status for Week 5 vs. Patriots uncertain

The New Orleans Saints blew a 17-0 lead and lost 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 3 game at Lambeau Field, and that wasn't even the worst part of the matchup for the NFC South team.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the game in the third quarter after his right shoulder slammed against the grass field while being sacked by Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

Carr did not return and was replaced at quarterback by veteran backup Jameis Winston.

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium. Carr's status for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the matchup against the Patriots is uncertain at this time.

The Saints announced Monday that Carr is considered "week-to-week" with his injury.

Saints’ HC Dennis Allen said Derek Carr will be week to week due to his sprained AC joint and he is not ready to rule him out for Sunday’s game vs Tampa. pic.twitter.com/DroHGl8X9n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Carr has an AC joint sprain but also avoided a more serious injury.

More: Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC sprain, source said. After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility. https://t.co/iALy1FIBtr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Carr is in his first season with the Saints. He helped lead New Orleans to a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans and a Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Saints led 17-0 against the Packers when Carr departed with the injury.

Carr is 1-3 and has thrown for 909 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four career games against the Patriots. Winston is 1-1 and has thrown for 426 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in two career matchups with the Patriots.

Before meeting in Foxboro on Oct. 8, the Patriots will travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in Week 4.