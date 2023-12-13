Demario ‘Pop' Douglas returns to practice ahead of Patriots-Chiefs

The New England Patriots had one of their most dynamic players return to practice Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether he will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie wide receiver Demario "Pop" Douglas was on the practice field but as a limited participant, per the team's injury report.

Pop is back out there 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6tKywuE6S5 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 13, 2023

Douglas suffered a concussion when he was clotheslined by New York Giants special teams player Cam Brown during a Week 13 matchup.

The hit did not draw a fine from the NFL, but it resulted in a concussion for Douglas, which has kept him sidelined for New England's last two games.

Douglas leads the Patriots with 410 receiving yards despite playing in 10 of the team's 13 games so far. His 36 receptions rank third on the team behind running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) and injured wideout Kendrick Bourne (37).

The Patriots offense finally showed signs of life in Week 14 when it scored 21 points in a surprise win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Getting a playmaker like Douglas back on the field would give the Patriots the best possible chance of maintaining that momentum versus a good Chiefs pass defense Sunday in Foxboro.