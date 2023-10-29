DeAndre Hopkins sends message to doubters after 3-TD performance

DeAndre Hopkins gave one of the best performances of any NFL player in Week 8, and he had a message for his critics after the Tennessee Titans' victory.

The veteran wide receiver caught four passes for 128 yards and three (!) touchdowns to help the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-23.

Hopkins made sure to remind the people who wrote him off in the offseason that he's still capable of greatness.

The New England Patriots didn't think highly enough of Hopkins to sign him in free agency, even though they were among the small number of teams he visited in person. There's a severe lack of high-end talent on the Patriots' offensive depth chart, which signing Hopkins would have addressed.

Hopkins might not be an elite player anymore, but he's still a lot better than what the Patriots have at the wide receiver position. The Patriots played six wideouts in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and they combined for just 78 yards on 10 catches.

Hopkins actually had 39 more receiving yards Sunday than Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has all season (89).

The Titans are 3-4, so there's still a little hope for them. But they already traded starting safety and defensive captain Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. It's fair to wonder if the Titans will deal any more veterans before Tuesday's trade deadline.

If Hopkins becomes available, maybe the Patriots would have another chance to secure the type of wide receiver they sorely lack.

