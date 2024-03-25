Ex-Patriots RB announces retirement from football at 27

Damien Harris has retired from football at the age of 27, he announced via Instagram on Monday night. The Alabama product played five NFL seasons.

"Gratitude is defined as 'the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.' Today I am grateful to have found the strength to walk away from the game I love so much," Harris wrote.

The New England Patriots selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he would play in just two games throughout his rookie year. By the start of his sophomore season, the 5-foot-11 running back had taken over the starting role -- a position he would hold until injuries pushed him out in favor of Rhamondre Stevenson toward the end of the 2022 season.

"Getting to represent the name on the back of my jersey on and off the field, getting to compete at the highest level with and against the best competitors while winning championships, and being coached by the two greatest head coaches of all time in Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are all just a small part of what God has done in my life with the game of football," Harris added.

Harris posted the best year of his career during the 2021 season where he would rush for just shy of 1,000 yards, finding the end zone 15 times.

Following his departure from New England, Harris spent one year with the Buffalo Bills, playing in just six games.