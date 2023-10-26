Could Patriots move Josh Uche before trade deadline? NFL insider gives update

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31, which gives teams less than a week to make moves.

The New England Patriots are a fascinating team to watch as the deadline approaches.

They are 2-5 after an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. But with a 2-5 record and a bunch of good players able to test free agency in the offseason, it might make sense for New England to take a big-picture approach and look to trade any players who the team doesn't view as a long-term fit.

One of those players on an expiring contract is Josh Uche. Could the Patriots decide to move the talented pass rusher before the trade deadline?

“My understanding is they’re listening on everybody,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand show. “I think the one guy who has come up the most as a potential guy who could get moved is Josh Uche.

"I think part of the reason why is A) He hasn't produced in the way he was last year, and B) He's a little bit of a weird fit for the defense. There are those types of players who will be three-down players in some defenses, but in the Patriots defense that kind of guy isn't. He's a really good player, but in the Patriots defense he's a little bit of a one-trick pony where you have to use him a certain way. He’s valuable, and he has a premium skill, which is as a pass-rusher. So, they’re gonna listen on, my understanding is, just about everybody. Now, that’s within reason. Like, they’re not gonna trade Christian Gonzalez off IR. But they’re gonna listen.

“And the more people I talked to last week, the more I got the idea that they’re gonna be fishing around for like third- and fourth-round picks a little bit. So if they can add one of those or two of those for a player who maybe isn’t playing a lot, or they’re not gonna re-sign, I think that would be the sort of idea that they’d be looking at.”

Uche set a career high with 11.5 sacks in 15 games last season. It was a breakout campaign for the 2020 third-round draft pick, and he was expected to build on that success this year. That hasn't happened yet, though, as Uche has tallied just two sacks in six games.

Uche was a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of a toe/ankle injury. The Patriots' final game before the trade deadline is against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.