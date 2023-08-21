Bill Belichick: One night not enough to honor Tom Brady

The New England Patriots will pay tribute to Tom Brady during their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10. The "Thank You Tom Game" will honor the legendary quarterback for his 20 incredible years with the organization.

It will mark Brady's first public appearance at Gillette Stadium -- besides his 2021 return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- since his Patriots career came to an end in 2019. Brady's longtime head coach, Bill Belichick, is looking forward to the reunion.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands as there should be,” Belichick told WEEI's Greg Hill Show on Monday. “He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Brady is the most successful athlete in Boston sports history. In addition to his seven Super Bowl victories (six with the Patriots, one with the Bucs), the 46-year-old holds several quarterback records including most career passing yards (89,214), completions (7,753), and touchdown passes (649). He's the winningest QB in regular season and postseason history, as well as a three-time NFL MVP (first-ever unanimous vote) and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Belichick was asked whether Brady deserves a statue.

“Give him whatever you want," Belichick answered.

Bill Belichick says one night isn't enough to properly honor Tom Brady the way he deserves.



Bill also discusses the privilege he has had to coach the three top players in their position in Brady, Lawrence Taylor & Matthew Slater.



"Great players make great coaches."



📸USA TODAY pic.twitter.com/7Zs8NVZKcY — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

Brady played under Belichick in all 20 of his Patriots seasons. They are widely considered the greatest player-coach tandem in not just Boston sports history, but sports as a whole.

Belichick expressed his gratitude for the two decades he got to spend with Brady in New England.

“What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. Sounds like he’s moving on to a very successful career in broadcasting and everything else he decides to do. He’s a pretty talented guy, so I’m sure he’ll do well in whatever he chooses to do.”

Brady announced his retirement -- for the second time -- after the 2022 NFL season. He is set to join the FOX broadcast booth in 2024.