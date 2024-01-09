Apple TV+ trailer about Pats dynasty includes telling Amendola quote

The New England Patriots will be in the spotlight this offseason, in more ways than one.

Apple TV+ will give the Patriots the "Last Dance" treatment in a 10-part documentary series titled, "The Dynasty: The New England Patriots," which chronicles the rise and fall of New England's dynasty from 2001 to 2019 and features interviews with team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

The docuseries premieres Feb. 16, and Apple TV+ dropped a new 60-second trailer Tuesday that features a few notable quotes -- the most interesting of which may have come from ex-Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

"We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom," Amendola says in the trailer.

Amendola's quote captures the unique power dynamic in New England: Belichick was in many ways the mastermind behind the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles but often rubbed players the wrong way, which is why he relied on Brady to connect with and motivate his players.

That dynamic apparently still remains even after Brady's 2020 departure; our Phil Perry talked to multiple Patriots players this season who admitted their motivations aren't necessarily tied to Belichick despite his reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

"I'm more so playing for myself," Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux told Perry in late December. "Playing for pride, playing for my brothers, my teammates, because these guys, they bust it each and every day out at practice and work hard. I'm more so playing for them.

After a 4-13 season, it's fair to wonder how much Belichick is able to connect with his players without the perfect go-between in Brady -- and whether that will factor into Kraft's decision to part ways with the legendary head coach.