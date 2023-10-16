2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Early first-round predictions for Patriots

It's only Oct. 16, but it's already time for New England Patriots fans to start looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft next April.

Such a statement would have been outlandish for most of this century. The Patriots have been the winningest team in all of sports over the last 23 years, including six Super Bowl titles. But the glory days of Tom Brady are well in the past.

The new reality is starting to set in, and it's not good. The Patriots lost 21-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's Week 6 game at Allegiant Stadium. The defeat dropped the Patriots to a 1-5 record for the first time since 1995. New England currently has the No. 6 pick in next year's draft, although the team could climb higher in the order if it continues to lose games.

What position(s) would the Patriots target in the first round of the 2024 draft?

Quarterback is the obvious answer, and it's a good year to need one because the 2024 class is full of excellent passers. The group is headlined by USC star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He is the top pick in most mock drafts. North Carolina's Drake Maye is the No. 2 rated quarterback. Other quarterbacks with first-round talent include Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Mac Jones isn't the long-term answer for the Patriots at quarterback. Neither is Bailey Zappe, Will Grier or Malik Cunningham. The Patriots should go back into the draft to find their next franchise QB, and the best chance to get one is by losing lots of games and getting the highest first-round pick possible.

Which players might the Patriots pursue with their first-round pick?

Here's a roundup of recent mock draft projections. These predictions are based on the Patriots having a first-rounder in the No. 5 to No. 12 range.

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Keith Sanchez, Draft Network: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Tankathon: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Drafttek.com: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Walter Football: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Bleacher Report: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson