Drake Maye gives thoughts on potentially playing for Patriots

If the New England Patriots don't trade the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and end up taking a quarterback, it's possible that Drake Maye is the selection.

There are three top-tier QB prospects in the 2024 draft class -- USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Maye -- and the Patriots will have the chance to take one of them at No. 3 overall.

Maye was a guest on Monday's episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast. Schefter asked him for his thoughts on Chicago, Washington and New England -- the three teams that own the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the draft.

How does Maye feel about potentially playing in Foxboro?

"New England, I mean, it's hard not to talk about the dynasty, you know, you think of the GOAT," Maye told Schefter. "That’s what you think of when you think of New England, you think of the GOAT, Tom Brady.

"So, just a place that’s had a lot of success and had some years lately that they haven't been as successful and looking to get back on track and I know that's, you know, right there near Boston. These are three great sports towns you’re talking about now. So, all great places to play and I think a great spot to be a franchise quarterback at, and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for the Tar Heels last season.

Pro comps for Maye range quite a bit. People who are bullish on Maye's talent compare him to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Others who aren't as high on Maye's potential compare him to another former UNC quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, who has failed to meet expectations after the Bears selected him No. 2 overall in 2017.

Maye has lots of the physical traits that scouts love. He is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds with a rocket arm. He also runs pretty well. He tallied 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in two seasons as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback.

If the Patriots draft Maye, or any other quarterback, they'll need to do a better job surrounding that player with high-end talent at the skill positions. The Patriots haven't done that for Mac Jones, and it's one of the reasons why the 2021 first-round draft pick has failed to establish consistent success in New England.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have a few ways to bolster the talent around their new quarterback this offseason. In addition to the No. 3 pick, they also own the No. 34 overall selection, which is the second overall pick in Round 2. New England also has around $83 million in salary cap space for free agency in March.

So the Patriots have several different avenues to acquire premium offensive talent before next season. Executing their plan of attack is the challenge.