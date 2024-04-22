FILE -- Zach Wilson of the New York Jets passes the ball in the first half during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Zach Wilson's time with the New York Jets is over.

The former No. 2 overall pick reportedly has been traded to the Denver Broncos in a late-round pick swap, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Jets will pay some of Wilson's salary to help facilitate the deal.

Denver will send the No. 207 overall pick in this week's draft to New York in exchange for the No. 256 overall pick.

Wilson's tenure with the Jets was unsuccessful from the jump. The BYU product started 13 games as a rookie in 2021, posting 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions with five fumbles. He started nine games in 2022 before being benched for Mike White and Joe Flacco.

Last season, he entered as the second-string quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. Wilson was quickly thrown onto the field when Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, but his play was unimproved. In 12 games (11 starts), Wilson had 2,271 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with 11 fumbles. He was benched for Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian at various points later in the year.

Wilson now joins Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the quarterbacks on the Broncos' roster. The team released Russell Wilson, who subsequently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in March.

The Broncos hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday evening.