Hundreds line up at Buffalo Bills' stadium to shovel snow for $20 per hour … again

Snow shoveling is becoming a second job for Bills Mafia.

Hundreds of people stood on line to get into Highmark Stadium on Friday so they could help remove snow from the venue before the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It's the second straight week that the Bills have sought help from shovelers, offering $20 an hour to those willing to brave the elements and accept the job.

Although it sure has seemed like some would do it for free...

The Bills first asked for the public's help in digging out the stadium last Friday, two days before the originally scheduled kickoff for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. That game was later postponed to Monday due to severe weather conditions that dumped 18 inches of snow in the area.

Even with shovelers working around the clock leading up to the game, a majority of the seats in the stadium remained covered in snow as fans arrived. The Bills went on to defeat the Steelers 31-17 to advance to the divisional round against the Chiefs.

Orchard Park then received 21 inches of snow from Tuesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service (via NBC affiliate WGRZ). With more snow expected through Friday and possibly on Saturday, the Bills again called upon local shovelers.

Shovelers were instructed to arrive at 2 p.m. ET on Friday to begin shoveling snow throughout the day and evening. And many reported for duty, shovel in hand.

Snow is not in the forecast for Sunday's game, which is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kick off. Temperatures, however, are expected to reach a low of 18 degrees. That's tropical weather for a Chiefs team that last week competed in one of the coldest games in NFL history with a temperature of -4 during kick off in Kansas City.

It was so cold that the windows on Taylor Swift's luxury suite froze and fogged up.

This will be the final game of the season for either Swift's Chiefs or the shovelers' Bills. If the Bills defeat the Chiefs, and the Houston Texans manage to upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo will host the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

The shovelers might then be called upon for one final job.